New year deals at Travelodge could make visiting family across the Midlands even cheaper

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New Year's Eve parties are great fun, but having a houseful over for a few nights takes planning and work - so why not cut the chores and check out how affordable it is for guests to stay in a nearby hotel rather than sleeping on sofas, camp beds or spare mattresses.

New Year hotel prices across the South Midlands are a lot lower than many people expect, with Travelodge hotels in the area offering family rooms for two adults and two children for less than £80 for two nights over New Year.

The deals cover locations across Shropshire and the South Midlands, giving guests an easy walk or short drive home on New Year’s Day while keeping your house free of overnight chaos.

Travelodge has been criticised by the ASA (PA)

We've used Travelodge's new Price Finder system to check prices for two-night stays starting on 31 December and we've found several strong-value options for families and visiting relatives.

One of the cheapest options available is Birmingham's Hilton Park, on the M6 Southbound. For just £66 for two nights, it offers a simple, no-fuss stay that works well for guests who want somewhere comfortable to sleep before heading home on New Year’s Day.

Nearby, Dudley also stands out for value. The town centre Travelodge is available for £77 for two nights.

Shropshire is also well represented, with Telford's Travelodge priced at £72 for two nights, and the Travelodge in Ludlow costing just £66 for two nights.

Booking a local hotel can be a simple way to keep celebrations going while ensuring everyone gets a proper bed, a restful night’s sleep and an easier start to 2026.

Click here to see Travelodge's new Price Finder and seek out a cheap hotel in your area.