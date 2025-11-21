These stunning eco-friendly dive watches are in a £40 Black Friday deal with free strap

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These gorgeous watches are made from ocean rubbish - and there's a Black Friday deal on right now saving money and offering a free additional watch strap.

They're the brainchild of a company called Detrash, which has sustainability at heart.

Their mission is to make affordable, high-end watches with cases made from recycled surgical steel and straps made from ocean plastic.

The bodies are made of surgical steel, covered in sapphire glass

Each model is instantly exclusive and collectable, with only 100 made, and they're all individually numbered.

But the watches aren't just pretty timepieces, they're functional tools, with the brand's Dive Watches offering a 200m water resistance, sapphire crystal glass, and an automatic movement.

For Black Friday, Detrash is offering £40 off its Dive Watch range, and the free additional strap made from vegan friendly beer waste.

You even get to pick the serial number - so if you've got a special date, a birth year, or a lucky number in mind, get in touch with Detrash and they'll see if it's available.

The new range of straps are made of beer waste

Detrash admits that its Black Friday discount is a rare event, because its models usually sell out quickly anyway, so this is a stunning opportunity to save money, support a sustainability project, and sport a brand your friends probably haven't heard of.

Plus, 1% of every sale goes directly to eco charities, meaning your Black Friday purchase actually does some good.

Click here to see the full range, and the prices after the Black Friday discount - and remember to use the code "BFSTRAP" at the checkout.