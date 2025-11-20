This new app could change the way you think about car breakdown cover

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

If you're unfortunate enough to break down in your car, at the very least it'll ruin your day - but it could also put you in danger. That's why a fast solution is important. And a new app from The AA aims to speed up the rescue process.

Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, The AA's new app works like a motoring companion, helping you plan a route, checking traffic, finding fuel or EV chargers, and keeping track of your service and MOT schedules - but for help with breakdowns, it adds a new dimension.

Rather than reporting your breakdown over the phone, there's a dedicated section in the app, which let's The AA's rescue teams pinpoint your exact location, using your smartphone's GPS.

A breakdown can ruin your day - so getting help fast is important

This means, even if you're stranded down a dark country lane, the patrol will be able to head straight to you and your car will either be fixed at the roadside, or towed to a garage.

To see a demo of the new app, click here.

AA membership can cost as little as £5.49 per month for vehicle cover, and quotes are personalised based on your details. To calculate a personal price, click here.

The AA is not only the most trusted breakdown provider in the UK, it has more dedicated patrols than any other breakdown service - and there are no extra charges for electric and hybrid vehicles. You even get unlimited callouts.

To see a list of personal and vehicle breakdown prices, click here.