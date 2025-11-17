Sneaky way to get a top-end Dyson for just £5.41 per month

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It's no secret that Dyson vacuums are pretty pricey. But they sell in huge numbers because of their amazing reputation for powerful suction, simple operation, and sheer reliability.

Top-end Dysons can cost hundreds of pounds, with the top cordless vacuums now priced at nearly £800. It's a huge outlay, and can be off-putting for most people - but there is another way to have the iconic vacuums in your house.

We've found a set of Dyson subscription deals from Raylo Business, a company that offers business owners cheap subscription deals on tech, and they're seriously tempting.

Dyson's V10 is one of the models offered by Raylo Business

You can apply for a subscription as long as you're a sole traders, in a partnerships, or are part of limited liability partnerships and limited companies - so freelancers, or anyone with a side hustle is eligible.

And the Dyson deals start at just over a fiver, for the Dyson V8 in Silver/Nickel. That's the monthly fee for a 36-month subscription, but you can opt for 12 month, 24 month, or monthly rolling plans if you want. You'll just pay a little more.

The range on Raylo Business also includes the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean, and the high-end Dyson V15 Detect Absolute. And they're all available on cheap subscription deals.

Prices for the Dyson V8 start at just over £5 per month

You pay nothing upfront, there's free next-day delivery, and at the end of your term you can either upgrade to a newer model, or just end the subscription, pay a rolling monthly fee, or return the Dyson.

The only catch is these are all refurbished items, so they're not brand new - but they have been brought back to a very usable standard, aimed at outlasting the subscription term.

Raylo also offers other tech deals, everything from top Apple products and laptops, to games consoles. To find out more, click here.