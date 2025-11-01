The foldable carry-on travel bag from Simplify Living is a ‘game changer for my trips away'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Need a little extra space for those last-minute souvenirs or extra outfits? The Foldable Carry-On Travel Bag £38 (was £68) from Simplify Living is designed to make travel easier and more stylish.

The Foldable Carry-On is available in six stylish colours, so you can choose one that fits your travel look. It’s ideal for weekend trips, gym sessions, or as an extra “just in case” bag tucked inside your main suitcase. When you don’t need it, it folds flat to take up almost no space at all.

Foldable Carry-On Travel Bag

Find you favourite colour here

Foldable Carry-On Travel Bag

It folds completely flat when not in use, then expands to hold up to 40 litres of gear in just seconds perfect for when you need a little more room on the go. The travel bag is made from durable Oxford fabric and fitted with reinforced steel zippers, this bag is both tough and lightweight, weighing only 400 grams.

It’s water-resistant, airline-approved, and smartly designed with multiple internal and external pockets to keep your things organised. The handy strap lets it slide neatly over your suitcase handle, making airport travel much smoother.

Customers are raving about the travel bag calling it a “game-changer”. One person left a review that read: “I recently purchased the Foldable Carry-On Travel Bag from Simplify Living Australia in Wine Red, and it's been a game changer for my trips.

“Its lightweight, the material seems super strong, not to mention the colour is so gorgeous! The expandability was perfect for those extra souvenirs on my recent Bali trip, plus, it easily attaches to my suitcase. Best travel investment I've made!"

However, whilst the bag is a great all-rounder, it’s worth noting that it isn’t a hard-shell case, so it won’t protect fragile items. It also doesn’t have wheels, meaning it’s better suited for lighter loads or as a companion to your main luggage. The flexible design can lose a bit of structure when it’s not completely full, but that’s part of what makes it so versatile and easy to pack away.

At just £38 (was £68) this foldable travel bag offers excellent value for anyone who wants practical, lightweight luggage that doesn’t compromise on style. It’s the perfect travel companion that stays out of the way until you need it, then expands to carry whatever your trip throws at you.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.