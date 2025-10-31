Save 60% off this USB washing machine you can fit in a backpack

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Imagine being able to pack light for a long trip, knowing that you can simply wash your clothes while you're away - even from the comfort of a hostel or hotel room.

That's the whole point of this remarkable little travel gadget. All you need is a sink, a bath, or even a bucket, and you can wash your clothes using the power of ultrasonic vibration.

Powered by USB, it sits in a container of water, along with your fabrics and your favourite detergent, and it gets to work, powering out any dirt, and freshening it all up.

Connect it to a USB source, submerge it in water, and let the ultrasonics do the rest

It can even work with crockery. Place it in your sink with your dirty pots, turn it on with the remote control, and it'll blast away the grime.

It uses high-frequency ultrasonic waves to agitate water and clean garments or crockery, by creating cavitation bubbles in the liquid that disrupt contaminants and grime.

It’s especially handy for rinsing out travel-soiled items like socks, underwear or workout gear after a long day away from home.

Users report that for smaller items, the effect is surprisingly good, though it’s not intended to replace a full washer for heavy loads.

The unit is powerful enough to tackle small loads, but obviously it's unable to dry items

Because of its size and power consumption the unit is ideal for travel, camper-van life or minimalist living, helping you avoid using hotel laundry services or hand-washing by hand at the sink.

Of course, you’ll still need some space and time to rinse and dry items. But if you’re someone who travels often — especially business travellers, van-lifers or anyone staying in short-term rentals—the Ultrasonic Travel Washing Machine is a clever upgrade.

You can pick one up from Simplify Living, which is currently running an early Black Friday sale, and there's a 60% discount on the Ultrasonic Travel Washing Machine - click here to find out more.