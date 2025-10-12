Spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow for sale near Shrewsbury

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Set in the peaceful village of Myddle, just seven miles north of Shrewsbury, Fair View is a four-bedroom detached bungalow that combines rural charm with modern practicality.

Priced at £485,950, this property offers a spacious, single-level layout, making it ideal for families, retirees, or anyone looking for a tranquil country lifestyle within easy reach of town amenities.

Offered through Purplebricks, the bungalow is approached via a sweeping driveway and surrounded by large gardens to the front and rear, providing both space and privacy.

The kitchen is a good size, with period features

The heart of the home is a beautifully appointed farmhouse-style kitchen, fitted with base and wall units and integrated appliances, which flows naturally into the dining room with patio doors opening onto the rear garden.

The bright and airy living room features a feature fireplace and a large window overlooking the garden, offering a welcoming space for relaxation or entertaining. See more here.

The driveway offers plenty of space

The property also includes a convenient WC, a large hallway leading to four generous bedrooms, and an en-suite bathroom for the master bedroom. A family bathroom with WC, sink, and bath completes the accommodation. For additional functionality, there is a large integral garage and a separate outbuilding currently used as an office/workshop.

Fair View is situated on the fringe of Myddle, giving residents a peaceful rural lifestyle while remaining close to local amenities, including a pub, restaurant, village hall, primary school, and nearby Yorton railway halt for convenient travel links.