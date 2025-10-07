This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

WeightWatchers have launched the new WeightWatchers for Menopause, a program specifically designed to support women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. The brand aims to address the often-overlooked health challenges women experience during this stage in their lives.

The company emphasises that this isn't another diet. Instead, the programme combines medical advice with nutrition plans specifically tailored to hormonal fluctuations, alongside community support, to address both weight gain and the various symptoms women experience during menopause.

WeightWatchers launches menopause programme with Queen Latifah as spokesperson

American actress Queen Latifah, 55, has partnered with the brand as the first official spokesperson the new WeightWatchers for Menopause programme.

WeightWatchers for Menopause is designed not only for women in menopause but also for those in perimenopause and postmenopause. However, it is not recommended for women dealing with severe menopausal symptoms and these women should instead see a medical professional such as a doctor, gynecologist, or a menopause specialist.

According to the WeightWatchers website the program offers practical tools, emotional connection, and a reminder that they don’t have to navigate menopause alone.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.