Save 15% on these probiotic pet supplements with autumn discount code

The dietary supplements industry is worth over £4 billion and, according to a study by Which? 75% of UK adults say they take some sort of supplements. But have you ever thought about giving them to your pets?

Thanks to advances in the pet food industry, it's becoming easier than ever to give your dogs and cats a balanced diet, but even the best foods out there can't deliver the benefits to gut health we humans have come to expect from our cocktails of probiotic and vitamin supplements.

Which is why companies like Zesty Paws have set out to offer a solution. The US firm has brought its range of proven pet supplements to the UK this year, offering owners a treat-based top-up that can bring all sorts of benefits to dog and cat wellness.

Supplements for dogs and cats are a thing - and they're cheaper than ever

From tummy troubles to stiff joints, and from stress relief to urinary care, the supplements are formulated to offer a tasty treat that helps pets feel at their best.

Dog supplements include probiotic chews, hip and joint chews, aller-immune chews, and urinary chews.

And a newly-launched range of cat supplements offers lickable pastes and oils that focus on skin, coats, joints, calming, renal care and even hairballs.

The supplements offered by Zesty Paws are priced from around £13.99 with free delivery, and trial bundles are available to see how your dog responds.

The supplements are treat-based, so most dogs should be thrilled to have them

The company even offers a satisfaction guarantee, promising to offer a full refund if your pet doesn't like the products.

