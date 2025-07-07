Get 50% off Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts - plus an extra 20% off with this code

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking to upgrade your activewear without breaking the bank? You're in luck! The Vital Seamless Shorts, a must-have staple for both workouts and everyday wear are now on major sale. Originally priced at £38, they're currently down to just £19, and it gets even better: use code EXTRA20 at checkout to slash an extra 20% off the sale price, bringing them to just £15.20. That’s a total saving of £22.80.

From early morning runs to weekend errands, these seamless shorts are designed to move with you. With their sleek, compressive fit and thoughtful performance features, the Vital Seamless Shorts deliver on comfort, function, and flattering style.

Gymshark Vital Seamless Shorts

Stay cool and dry thanks to advanced moisture management that keeps sweat at bay, even during the most intense sessions.

The high-rise, ribbed waistband offers a snug, secure fit that flatters your waist and keeps the shorts in place—no tugging required.

No chafing, no distractions—just smooth, second-skin comfort.

The seamless design moves with your body and enhances every curve.

Available in a variety of colours, these shorts sculpt and contour for a physique-enhancing look that’s perfect for the gym and beyond. Don’t forget the matching Vital Seamless Sports Bra now 20% off.

Whether you're lifting, lounging, or living life on the go, the Vital Seamless Shorts are ready to keep up—and at this price, you might just want more than one pair. Grab yours now before your size sells out! Use code EXTRA20 at checkout for the best deal of the season.

