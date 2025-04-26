Cruise the waterways in this £50 kayak thanks to an amazing Wowcher deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Imagine paddling your way down a peaceful river, surrounded by nature, or setting off for an adventure along the British canal network in your own kayak.

It has never been cheaper to embark on your own nautical adventure, thanks to this deal on an inflatable kayak.

It's a single-person Summit Oceana, available in red or blue, and it comes with a double paddle, a carry bag, a stirrup pump, and a repair patch.

There are miles of inland waterways to explore in your new £50 vessel

Normally these cost £181.99, but Wowcher's deal brings the price down to £49.99.

The kayak is light enough to carry to the shoreline, and then all you need to do is get it out of the bag, pump it up, and paddle away.

It's designed to be comfortable for long trips, with a padded seat with a substantial backrest, and a removable base.

There's also a fin-shaped skeg, which is designed for river and sea paddling, as it aids stability in choppy water.

There's even a cargo net on the stern, so you could pack away a picnic, a change of clothes, or even some light camping gear for a weekend trip.

The deal has been bought by quite a few people so far, and we don't know how many are in stock, so if you fancy a bit of aquatic adventure this spring and summer, now's your chance.