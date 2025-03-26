The £135 whisky that's now an amazing price in the Amazon Spring Sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shop around for this very special dram, and you might be lucky enough to find it for £130. The cheapest price we've seen is £129.90 at The Whisky World. But it's still £135 at The Whisky Exchange, and £134.94 at Master of Malt.

Or, if you're savvy and you like a bargain, you could head to Amazon, which has just kicked off its Spring Deal Days promotion. And you'll find a 70cl bottle of Lagavulin Special Release Islay Single Malt 12-Year-Old for just £65.

So it's half the price of the cheapest whisky merchant, delivery is free, and it comes in a presentation box.

It's a natural cask-strength whisky, so 57.3% ABV, and it's absolutely bursting with complex flavours, thanks to the virgin oak and American oak casks it was aged in.

A heavily peated malt, bottled and released in 2022, its theme is "The Flames of the Phoenix", which denotes its peaty character, black pepper notes and chilli pepper finish.

According to Master of Malt's tasting notes, there are hints of bacon and popcorn on the nose, with some seaweed coastal notes from a strong saline influence.

The flavour offers the black pepper hints, with sweet toffee and smoky wood, followed by a finish that serves up big chilli peppers and a caramel balance.

Amazon's Spring Deal Days last until March 31, so you've got a few days to order a bottle or two, but we don't know how long stocks will last, and whisky deals like this always prove very popular.