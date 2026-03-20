Oakengates church to host community Spring Fayre with stalls and treats

The fayre opens at 9.30am and runs through until 12 noon.

There will be plenty of stalls to browse, including cakes, an Easter egg tombola, raffle, games, toys, plants and refurbished garden tools, books, an Aladdin’s Cave, and new and nearly new items.

Delicious bacon butties, toast, tea and coffee will be available throughout the morning, all at very reasonable prices.

Come along to grab a bargain, try your luck on the Easter egg tombola, or pick up some plants to brighten your spring garden as the warmer weather arrives. You can be assured of a warm welcome, and we look forward to seeing you.

Oakengates United Church, Stafford Road, Oakengates, Telford TF2 6JH