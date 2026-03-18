Weston Park Foundation celebrates 40 years 

The jam-packed calendar from Weston Park Foundation will feature a range of seasonal activities, shows and events including the Hide & Seek music festival – a brand new addition for 2026.

Rebecca Alexander, Weston Park’s new head of estate operations, said the foundation was gearing up for a bumper 12 months celebrating 40 years of success.

She said: “Weston Park is many things to many people, and this year is all about celebrating 40 years of keeping history alive. We'll be looking back to celebrate our heritage and looking forward to ensure we can continue to shape the future success of the estate as a number one visitor attraction.

“So whether people come and visit Weston for the magnificent stately home and its historic art collections, join us for lunch in the Granary, a walk around the parkland and gardens or one of our organised events, we can’t wait to welcome visitors – whether they’re new to us or have been here a hundred times before.

“As an independent charity, our sole remit is to preserve Weston Park for public enjoyment and education and every visitor that walks through our doors is helping us to keep Weston alive for future generations to enjoy.”

The Weston Park Foundation is celebrating 40 years

Key events in 2026 include the Easter Motor Show, Spring and Autumn Plant Fairs, Bike For Life, Weston Model Air Show, Firework and Aerial Pyro Spectacular, Camper Jam and Hide and Seek Music Festival.

Visitors to the park will also be able to enjoy a brand new Easter Trail around Temple Wood and enjoy a series of outdoor theatre productions in the summer.

A special month-long exhibition celebrating 40 years of Weston will also take place in September showcasing the past, present and future of the estate.

Weston Park was gifted to the nation in 1986 by the 7th Earl of Bradford and the foundation was formed to take on ownership of the site to conserve it for public use.

During the last 40 years, alongside a dedicated cohort of staff and volunteers, the charity has been instrumental in transforming the site into the award-winning attraction it is today.

At the time of gifting, Weston House was in a serious state of disrepair, with historic reports suggesting more than £900,000 was needed for its restoration.

A National Heritage Memorial Fund grant secured by the foundation supported much of the restoration work of the House in the early days.

Over the years other work has included re-roofing the Orangery with environmentally conscious double-glazed units, creation of a new Silver Treasury and redecorating of key rooms including the entrance hall and Drawing Room.

The foundation has also been instrumental in bringing several of Weston’s listed buildings back into use including the Grade I listed Temple of Diana, Grade II listed Knoll Tower, Pink Cottage and Boathouse – many now serve as holiday cottages generating income to sustain their upkeep.

A £1million Heritage Lottery fund grant also supported the conversion of the Grade I Home Farm building into the main visitor entrance which includes the AA Rosette Granary Restaurant.

More than 30,000 objects and artwork have been preserved by the foundation through the Weston Park collections and its work to develop and maintain the site for public access has involved the development of a strong educational programme and volunteer network with volunteers involved in guiding, gardening, conservation and archival research.

Over the years, Weston Park has hosted a number of landmark events including the G8 Summit retreat in 1998 which brought world-leaders including Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin to the site and the annual V-Festival which attracted more than 85,000 visitors annually, establishing Weston as a key contributor to the Shropshire and Staffordshire visitor economies.

To keep up to date on the foundation’s 40th celebratory events visit the Weston Park website.