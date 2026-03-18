Memory Café offers support for those living with dementia

The monthly café provides an opportunity for attendees to meet new friends, share stories, and feel supported in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The initiative is designed to reduce isolation and provide peer support, allowing participants to enjoy companionship, gentle activities, and refreshments while connecting with others who understand the challenges of living with memory loss.

Chrissy Davies, Head of Business Development at Home Instead, said: "Our Memory Cafés have been such an uplifting addition to our community. Seeing familiar faces return each month, and watching new friendships form, shows just how valuable these sessions are for individuals living with dementia and their families."

Jessica, Events Coordinator, added: "I feel incredibly privileged to be part of these events. Every session is filled with warmth and laughter, and it’s a joy to see people relax, enjoy themselves, and build meaningful connections."

Home Instead is proud to host several Memory Cafés across the region, all aimed at empowering individuals, offering vital support to caregivers, and creating an inclusive, compassionate space for all.

Event details:

Location: Gnosall Health Centre, Brookhouse Road, Gnosall, ST20 0GP

Time: 10am – 12noon, first Tuesday of every month

Gnosall Memory Cafe Dates

For more information about Home Instead Memory Cafés and other community initiatives, please visit the website or call 01952 581112.