Community garden takes shape at Telford’s historical canalside site

The Wappenshall Wharf Community Garden Project was established to involve people of all ages in creating, maintaining and enhancing the area surrounding Wappenshall Wharf.

Volunteers are currently helping to develop a variety of planting areas, including an alpine and rockery garden, a shade garden, a wildflower border, and herbaceous and cottage-style planting. Plans include a rose garden, seasonal planters and raised beds for vegetables and herbs to use in the recently opened Welldeck Café.

The project is being led by award-winning gardeners Joanne and Andi Butler, long-time supporters of the Trust. The scheme has been generously supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and idverde’s Community Investment Fund, which has purchased plants and equipment from local suppliers. There have also been donations from Chris Jones and other volunteers of cash, plants, soil and manure to help establish the gardens.

Volunteers with the newly planted alpine and rock garden

Joanne said: “This is an exciting project which has quickly come together since the small warehouse and hard landscaping were finished ahead of the café opening in December. In that time, we have obtained funding, designed the scheme, sourced the plants and recruited our fantastic volunteers to do the planting.”

Bernie Jones, Chair of SNCT, said: “The Community Garden will create a space for both people and wildlife to enjoy all year round. In the meantime, work continues at Wappenshall Wharf with the restoration of the larger Transhipment Warehouse to house a visitor centre and Thomas Telford exhibition. This is being funded from grants, membership of the Canal Trust, the sale of scrap metal and stamps, along with income from the café.”

Volunteers of all abilities are encouraged to get involved, with regular gardening days offering a great opportunity to help create and care for this shared green space. Anyone interested in joining the project is asked to contact Joanne on 07484 236893 or email wappenshallgarden@gmail.com.