Wrekin Race marks milestone for Telford Athletic Club

Organised by Telford Athletic Club, who are celebrating their 50th year since formation, the race is one of the oldest in Shropshire. Runners and fast walkers of all abilities are welcome to enter on the day or in advance through the Si entries site. The race is also the final event in the Shropshire Winter Series sponsored by The Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton.

The race first started in 1977 and has been held every year since except in 2001 when foot and mouth outbreak prevented it and in 2013 when heavy snow led to cancellation. A break also occurred from 2020 to last year due to Covid precautions.

The five and a half mile route starts and finishes at Ercall Wood Technology College in Golf Links Lane, Wellington. The route climbs to the top of Ercall Hill before descending to Forest Glen, then heads to the top of the Wrekin via the main track and scree path to the Halfway House before following the main path to the summit and returning the same way.

Most runners complete the course in under an hour. The fastest time was set by former British Champion John Wild from RAF Cosford, who ran the course in 34 minutes 27 seconds in 1980. Carol Haigh from Holmfirth in Yorkshire won the 1986 women's race in 40 minutes 47 seconds. The 2025 race was won by Oliver Perratt from Ludlow in 38 minutes 34 seconds, who also won the Shropshire Winter Series. Joanne Mosley from Pennine Fell Runners won the women's race in 49 minutes 30 seconds, whilst Mel Price won the first Shropshire woman's trophy in 51 minutes 13 seconds.

The fastest times by a Telford Athletic Club runner are Heather Anslow who ran 44 minutes 18 seconds in 1986 and Mark Flint with 36 minutes 25 seconds in 1985. When the race was the National Inter Counties Championships in 2005, Will Levett from Newcastle, South Shropshire won in 35 minutes 36 seconds. Anna Bartlett holds the record number of victories in the race having won the women's race six times.

Young athlete races run a shorter two mile route up and down Ercall Hill for Under 14s, Under 16s and Under 18s, with a minimum age of 12 years on December 31, 2026.

Race organiser Alison Preece said: "The beauty of the race is that it caters for runners and walkers of all abilities over the age of 16 and anyone may enter even if they are not affiliated to a club". All entries are taken on the day from 9.30am at Ercall Wood Technology College.