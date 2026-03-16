Telford teen shines as national pageant finalist

Vyka Chittaril, recently crowned Miss Teen West Midlands, will represent the region at the upcoming Miss Teen Universe UK finals, where contestants from across the country will compete for the national title.

"This opportunity means so much to me,” she said. “Representing the West Midlands at a national level is an honour, and I’m excited to meet other inspiring young people from across the UK.”

Alongside her pageant journey, Vyka is also launching a personal campaign called “Just a Little More.” The initiative aims to empower young individuals by encouraging them to believe in themselves, push beyond their limits and recognise that even small efforts can lead to meaningful change.

Vyka Chittaril from Telford - Miss Teen West Midlands 2026

Through the campaign, Vyka hopes to inspire other young people to build confidence, support one another and strive for their goals both inside and outside the spotlight.

“Just a Little More is about reminding people that sometimes all it takes is a little more courage, a little more kindness or a little more effort to make a difference,” she explained.

With determination, ambition and a mission to uplift others, Vyka Chittaril is ready to represent the West Midlands and prove that with just a little more belief, anything is possible.