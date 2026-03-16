Over 50 trains set to run during packed three-day railway event

It looks set to be the busiest event, the 10-mile Dee Valley line has run for some time. Over 50 train services will operate across the 3-day event, recreating the bustling atmosphere of a rural Welsh branch line. As well as trains using the railway’s fleet of vintage carriages, passengers can also travel on a train of freight brake vans, offering a unique way of seeing the spectacular Dee Valley from the open verandas that characterise these classic railway vehicles.

The timetable has been designed to offer unlimited hop-on, hop-off travel. Alighting at one of the beautifully restored stations at Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy or Carrog will allow visitors to take some fantastic photographs of passing trains, enjoy a walk or visit one of the railway’s tearooms or cosy local pubs.

1366 class 0-6-0 pannier tank

A team of the railway’s Youth Group and younger volunteers have also been hard at work restoring some of the railway’s freight vehicles and a demonstration goods train will run for the first time in many years.

The Gala also features engine shed tours at Llangollen, live music on Llangollen Station on Saturday evening and a wide range of bar, catering and refreshment options across the whole railway and much more.

No. 4555, Small Prairie on the line for the first time since 1964.

A strong Great Western theme will run through the event with 4 steam locomotives and one diesel all with strong GW connections, 4 being built in the famous Great Western Railway works at Swindon and one built in Glasgow for the GWR to their design.

The line up will be:

Number 1369, 1366-class Pannier Tank, visiting the railway for the first time.

No. 4555, Small Prairie on the line for the first time since 1964.

No. 7754, resident Pannier Tank

No. 3802, Heavy Freight 2-8-0.

No. D9525, Class 14 diesel-hydraulic, making its final appearance before leaving the railway after a year’s stay.

Llangollen's own GWR Pannier Tank No 7754 is just one of the locomotives you will see in 2026

Iain Ross, Event Organiser for the Branch Line Gala, said, “Getting the timetable out to the public is a major milestone after confirming our impressive loco line-up. We are all very excited and very busy behind the scenes getting everything ready for the biggest event at the railway in recent years. The strong Great Western theme is particularly poignant as the event will take place just a couple of weeks after the 40th anniversary of the closure of famous Swindon Works, where 4 of the locomotives taking part in the event were built. We can’t wait to the see the railway busy with people enjoying the spectacular show of trains and other attractions.”

There will be a variety of locomotives in action all weekend.

Tickets for the Llangollen and Corwen Railway Branch Line Gala, running from 10 to 12 April 2026, are available now and selling well.

Branch Line Timetable (Amalg)