Church Stretton veteran enjoys 1970s party for 101st birthday

Eric Lucas, who was born in Church Stretton in 1925, marked the remarkable milestone surrounded by family, friends and the caring team. With disco music, nostalgia and plenty of laughter, the celebration was a fitting tribute to a man whose life has spanned more than a century of history.

Just 14 years old when World War II broke out, Eric would go on to serve as a Bren gunner — an infantry soldier responsible for operating the Bren light machine gun, the main automatic weapon used by British forces. During his service he experienced several lucky escapes, including one terrifying moment when he lost his gun and was nearly killed by enemy gunfire.

On 6 June 1944, Eric was part of the 2nd Battalion King's Shropshire Light Infantry that landed on Sword Beach during the D-Day landings. Facing fierce resistance from German forces and heavy casualties, the allies fought bravely to secure the beach by nightfall, helping to turn the tide of the war.

Eric Lucas celebrates his 101st Birthday at Stretton Hall Care Home

After the war, Eric returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart, Jean. The couple shared 68 happy years of marriage until Jean’s sad passing in 2020. Together they raised two children, Geoff and Christine, and spent their lives in Church Stretton. Eric worked at the engineering company, GKN Sankey in Telford and later became a caretaker at the Church Stretton school where Jean was a dinner lady.

Today, Eric is the proud head of a multigenerational family, including five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, many of whom are regular visitors to Stretton Hall.

Eric has been a resident at Stretton Hall for seven months and has fully embraced life at the home. He enjoys the wide range of activities on offer, spending time in the garden and socialising with fellow residents. Recently, he has even taken up knitting and is planning to knit hats for Church Stretton’s local homeless shelter.

Eric Lucas celebrating his birthday with his son, Geoff

Eric said: “I had such a wonderful birthday, I couldn’t have asked for more. The 70s party was great fun I really wanted to celebrate my birthday, not my age, and we definitely did that.

“I think the secret to a long life is spending time with the people you love, breathing in that fresh Church Stretton air, having a gin in the morning, a glass of wine at lunch — and plenty of laughter.”

Rachel Price, general manager, Stretton Hall Care Home, said: “Eric has really thrown himself into life here at Stretton Hall. He takes part in all the activities, enjoys getting to know everyone and is incredibly sociable.He’s very popular with residents and all the caring team. It was an absolute pleasure to celebrate such an important birthday with Eric and his family. He truly is an inspiration to us all.”