Spring into celebrations at Lilleshall with Easter events for the whole family

From March 30 to April 5, the popular Easter Trail returns, inviting visitors to explore the stunning grounds while solving clues along the way to earn a mystery prize. Designed as a fun-filled adventure for all ages, families can work together using a specially created map, making it an ideal way to enjoy the fresh air during the Easter break.

Easter activities

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Lilleshall, said: “Spring is such a special time of year at Lilleshall, as the grounds come to life and families come together to celebrate. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors for memorable moments in a truly beautiful setting.”

Visit the Lilleshall website to find out more.