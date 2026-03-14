Spring into celebrations at Lilleshall with Easter events for the whole family
Lilleshall has unveiled an exciting programme of spring events this March.
By contributor Sasha Benfield
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From March 30 to April 5, the popular Easter Trail returns, inviting visitors to explore the stunning grounds while solving clues along the way to earn a mystery prize. Designed as a fun-filled adventure for all ages, families can work together using a specially created map, making it an ideal way to enjoy the fresh air during the Easter break.
Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Lilleshall, said: “Spring is such a special time of year at Lilleshall, as the grounds come to life and families come together to celebrate. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors for memorable moments in a truly beautiful setting.”
Visit the Lilleshall website to find out more.