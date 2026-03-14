Privacy Pram donated to Telford hospital's Ward 10 in memory of Luna-Seren

The pram, which was created by the charity 4Louis, has a carrycot and two large hoods that can transfer a baby or small child around the hospital, while maintaining their privacy and dignity - something that many bereaved parents wish that they had access to when their child passed away.

Parents have expressed how they wish they were able to take their baby for a walk around the hospital garden, or to even take their child to the "rainbow's end" themselves, but were worried about the judgement of others. This privacy pram allows parents to do this with dignity.

Luna-Seren's parents, Victoria and Allen Vespa, and Luna's little brother Jude, with staff from Ward 10.

The £500 pram was donated by Luna's Legacy, an organisation set up following the death of Luna-Seren Vespa, who was born sleeping at 37 weeks on January 4, 2020.

The organisation has held a number of community events and has raised more than £10,000 to help support and improve facilities for bereaved parents.

Jude Vespa, Luna's little brother, with the pram

Luna's family have voiced how proud they are of everything that has been done in Luna's memory, and thanked their local community for their continued support.