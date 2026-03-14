Four first-time Guide Dog mums celebrate Mother’s Day with new puppies

Alisha, Tilly, Diffy and Suki have given birth to a total of 35 puppies over the last week in Stourbridge, Shrewsbury, Longbridge, and Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire.

The new arrivals mark the start of an important journey for the next generation of life-changing guide dogs, and the charity is using the moment to shine a light on the vital role played by breeding dog volunteers, who care for guide dog mums during their lives, as well as their puppies in the early weeks of life.

Guide Dogs is currently looking for more breeding dog volunteers across the Midlands to provide loving homes for guide dog mums. These volunteers play a crucial role in the charity’s work, giving guide dog mums a safe and nurturing environment where their puppies can spend the first weeks of their lives before beginning their own training journeys.

Guide Dog mum Alicia will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year

Sue Davis, who has been taking care of Tilly, said: “It’s been incredibly special watching Tilly become a first-time parent. Seeing the puppies grow and knowing they could one day support someone with sight loss is a really rewarding experience and a massive privilege. It’s amazing being a part of their earliest days, watching their unique characters and then following their journeys.”

Tim Bloomfield, breeding supervisor for Guide Dogs, said: “Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate our amazing guide dog mums and the volunteers who care for them. Breeding dog holders are vital in helping us raise the next generation of guide dogs, and the need for new volunteers has never been greater.

"We are looking for more people to open their hearts and homes to our wonderful guide dog mums, with all the practical and financial support provided by the charity.

Some Guide Dog puppies sleeping

"The role itself is very rewarding. You will be caring for a young dog that lives with you full time whilst also caring for their litter of pups in your own home several times during their working career. Potential volunteers don’t need any experience of owning a dog or raising a litter, as we provide all the training and financial support.”

To find out more about how you can become a breeding dog volunteer visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk.