Community comes together in Shrewsbury to celebrate International Women’s Day

The celebration brought together people from many backgrounds to share a wonderful international buffet featuring dishes from 16 different countries. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to taste new foods, meet new people, and experience the rich diversity of the community. The hall was filled with the sounds of many languages, colourful national and traditional costumes, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

A special highlight of the event was a performance by the talented singer Gabi, who delighted guests with a selection of international songs. Her music quickly filled the room with joy, encouraging many attendees to sing along. One particularly memorable moment saw a guest join her for a beautiful duet, much to the delight of everyone present.

Organisers expressed their sincere gratitude to the dedicated stallholders who generously volunteered their time and energy, preparing and bringing food from across the world to share with the community.

Zimbabwean Food

Special thanks were also given to the Mayor of Shrewsbury for his continued support and for joining the celebration. The event was also pleased to welcome visits from Shrewsbury Police’s local Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), Hate Crime officers, and the team from the Medical Research van, who took the opportunity to engage with community members.

Gabi in duo

The organisers also praised the incredible team of volunteers who gave up their free Saturday to help run the event and ensure everything went smoothly.

The event also had a strong charitable element. Guests generously brought donations for Ukraine, participated in a fundraising lottery, and purchased event tickets. Together, the community raised £619.90, including £40 donated prior to the buffet.

Kate Fejfer, CEO, said: "International Women’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the strength, diversity, and achievements of women in our community. Seeing people from so many cultures come together, share food, stories, and laughter truly shows how powerful community can be when we break down barriers and support one another. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who volunteered, contributed, and supported this special event."

“Your generosity, kindness, and community spirit made this event truly special,” organisers added.