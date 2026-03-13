Shropshire Council partners with visitor behaviour insights provider to measure impact of green space Improvements

This activity has been fully funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Over the last two years, the UK Government funding enabled Shropshire Council to deliver a wide range of improvements to green and blue (lakes and rivers) spaces across the county. These enhancements have focused on making spaces more accessible and welcoming for families, people with buggies, older residents, and those with access needs. Works have included upgrades to paths, improvements to play areas, clearer signage, and enhancements to car parks, all to increase access to nature and encourage more people to enjoy Shropshire’s outdoor spaces.

To understand the impact of this investment, the Council has used the Place Informatics Visitor Behaviour Platform to monitor footfall across parks and public rights of way. Historical data has been used as a baseline, enabling the Council to compare pre- and post-improvement usage over extended periods.

A range of monitoring options were considered, including physical head counters. However, Place Informatics was selected due to its accuracy, affordability, and ability to analyse specific locations and individual narrow footpaths. The ease of monitoring and reporting has significantly improved the Council’s ability to understand outcomes and demonstrate the value of its improvements.

In addition to footfall data, heat mapping tools have provided valuable insights into how different areas within sites are used. This information is helping to inform maintenance, as well as identifying locations where further improvements could make spaces more appealing. Early indications show evidence that footfall targets are being achieved, and the data can also be used to assess the impact of events held in these spaces.

James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure at Shropshire Council, commented, “Investing in our green and blue spaces is about improving quality of life for our residents and making sure everyone can enjoy the benefits of being outdoors. By working with Place Informatics, we now have robust evidence showing how these spaces are being used and how our improvements are making a difference. These insights are helping us to ensure our parks and public rights of way remain accessible and welcoming for all.”

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, “We are delighted to be supporting Shropshire Council in understanding how its green spaces and public rights of way are being used. Our data provides detailed insights into visitor behaviour over time, helping councils measure the impact of investment, identify trends, and make informed decisions about how to manage and enhance these valuable community assets.”