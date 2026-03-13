Education Secretary visits Telford Park School during education tour

The visit gave students the opportunity to meet directly with the Secretary of State and discuss some of the most pressing issues facing young people today - including a potential social media ban for under-16s, the voting age of 16, and their own career aspirations. Students also shared their experiences of growing up and studying in Telford, speaking candidly about both their ambitions and the challenges they face.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and MP for Telford Shaun Davies with Telford Park students and staff

Headteacher Aimee Huntington said: "It was a privilege to welcome the Secretary of State for Education to Telford Park School today. The visit provided a valuable opportunity to showcase the hard work, ambition and dedication of our students and staff. We are extremely proud of the progress the school is making - our improvement journey is well underway, driven by high expectations, strong values and a relentless focus on ensuring every young person here can achieve, belong and thrive."

The Secretary of State's visit also highlighted the school's significant expansion project, being delivered in partnership with Paveways and Telford & Wrekin Council. The development will increase the school's capacity to 900 students, creating an additional 300 places by September 2026.

Headteacher Aimee Huntington welcomes Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson MP and Telford MP Shaun Davies to Telford Park School

Telford MP Shaun Davies, who organised the day-long visit across several Telford education settings, said: "It was great to welcome the Education Secretary to Telford and show her the brilliant work happening here. This visit was about celebrating that work but also making the case absolutely clear that to back our schools and families, we need to go even further."

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: "It was great to visit Telford and see the hard work happening in schools and colleges across the town. Hearing directly from pupils and staff provides real insight into what works and what doesn't - and for the government, this is key to shaping change that actually benefits our families."

Telford Park School is part of Amethyst Academies Trust, a multi-academy trust serving young people across Telford and the West Midlands.