Dobbies’ Gailey store invites local schools, charities and community groups to get involved in gardening initiative

Dobbies’ Gailey store is inviting local schools, charities and community groups to apply for this year’s Dobbies Community Gardens, giving successful groups the opportunity to receive support to help bring green spaces to life across the country.

In 2025, each of Dobbies 53 stores selected a winner from over 600 entries to receive support, supplies and advice through the community initiative. Dobbies’ Gailey is committed to giving back to the community on both a national and local level and is passionate about encouraging the nation to discover and share a love for gardens.

Dobbies Community Gardens will support its local communities by providing essential tools, plants and expert knowledge from colleagues to groups, to bring their green spaces to life. Dobbies’ Gailey store colleagues will also provide dedicated time to each project through volunteer hours.

The community gardens initiative nurtures wellbeing, connections and inclusion to help inspire local residents to spend more time in nature.

Dobbies’ Gailey store is looking to hear from local groups hoping to start, restore or upgrade their indoor or outdoor green spaces, and learn more about what they would do with the support.

Community groups and charities can benefit from support through Dobbies Community Gardens

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is encouraging groups across the country to apply. He said: “Every year we look forward to hearing from the variety of inspiring groups about what they are looking to their garden spaces, with our support.

“We encourage local communities and groups within 20 miles of their local Dobbies store to apply to help create their perfect shared garden spaces that will bring joy to the community all year long. Whether they are a charity looking to upgrade their green space, a local group looking to bring the community together with a new project, or a school with plans to restore a vegetable patch, we want to hear from anyone who has a garden project that we could support.”

Craig Allardyce, Secretary of Your North Muirton, helped transform an area of land into a community garden with more than 30 raised beds with help from Dobbies.

Craig said: “Our new space supports a wide range of local involvement from individuals renting a low-cost raised bed to grow their own food, to schools and community groups using the area for hands-on learning and shared planting. Dobbies Community Gardens is a fantastic initiative to help bring local communities together and we would encourage groups looking for help with a garden project to apply.”

Applications are now open and close at 5pm on 31 March 2026. Those entering must be within 20 miles of Dobbies’ Gailey store. Successful projects will be invited along to their local store for a consultation before getting recommendations from Dobbies’ colleagues about what products and tools will help bring the space to life.

To find out more information about Dobbies Community Gardens and to fill out an application form, visit Dobbies Community Gardens | Dobbies Garden Centres