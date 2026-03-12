Wolverhampton’s KK’s Steel Mill hosts Belgian heavy-rock trio Gnome

Despite the playful name, Gnome deliver a thunderous wall of sound. Built on thick, fuzz-laden riffs and adventurous prog-style twists, the band have carved out a reputation across Europe for turning small clubs into riff-fuelled celebrations.

Formed in Antwerp, the group — Rutger Verbist, Egon Loosveldt and Geoffrey Verhulst — blend humour with muscular heavy rock, often performing in pointed red hats that echo their garden-gnome theme.

The Wolverhampton date is part of a wider UK tour following the release of their third album Vestiges of Verumex Visidrome (2024), which expanded their sound with richer vocals and more intricate arrangements.

Live, the band’s reputation rests on massive grooves, playful theatrics and a crowd that happily joins the joke—fans frequently arrive wearing their own gnome hats. Expect thick basslines, psychedelic detours and the occasional moment of absurdity amid the heavy riffs.

With the intimate atmosphere of KK’s Steel Mill and the band’s festival-tested energy, the gig promises to be one of the Midlands’ more unusual heavy-rock nights this spring.

Get your tickets at: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-gnome