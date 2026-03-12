Shropshire communications specialist joins Chamber board

Sarah Thompson, founder of STC-PR, was appointed following the Chamber's Annual General Meeting, when businesses from across the region gathered to review achievements and set priorities for the year ahead.

Having worked for a Chamber of Commerce for several years, Sarah brings first-hand understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses at every stage and of the vital role Chambers play in connecting, supporting and championing their members.

That insight directly informs her approach to helping businesses develop clear, impactful communications that drive growth, build reputation and strengthen stakeholder relationships.

Sarah also served as editor of Prosper Magazine, the region's longest-running business publication, where she led content strategy and championed local enterprise across the Midlands.

That editorial background gives her a journalistic eye for story, audience and impact - skills she now applies through her consultancy to help businesses of all sizes articulate their value, reach target audiences effectively and navigate today's fast-evolving communications landscape.

On joining the board, Sarah said she is looking forward to putting her experience directly to work for Chamber members.

"I am passionate about helping organisations access the support, knowledge and connections they need to thrive," she said.

"Having worked within a Chamber and business support environment, I know how much of a difference the right support and connections can make to a business.”

Richard Brooks, head of Cannock Chase Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the appointment, highlighting the importance of professional expertise in supporting the Chamber's growth and business support activity across the region.

The Chamber continues to deliver value to its members through networking opportunities, business advice, and partnership working that supports economic development in the local area.