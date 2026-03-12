Fundraising event marks launch of Shifnal hearing service with four-legged visitors

Following the recent opening of the new Specsavers store at 1 The Square, the audiology team marked the official launch of its hearing service with an in-store event designed to raise awareness of hearing health and the support available locally. Customers were invited to learn more about hearing care, take part in fundraising activities and meet - and some four-legged ambassadors - from Hearing Dogs.

Specsavers Shifnal provides a full audiology offering, including hearing checks, earwax removal and a range of hearing devices, delivered from a dedicated hearing room complete with a soundproof booth. The launch event aimed to highlight the importance of regular hearing assessments and early intervention.

The team at Specsavers Shifnal Hearing alongside Hearing Dogs volunteer Phil and Hearing Dog Rolo

On the launch, audiology director Aysha Siddiqa, said: "It was wonderful to see so many members of the community come along to support the official launch of our hearing service. Welcoming Hearing Dogs into store made the day even more special, as their work truly demonstrates the life-changing impact of hearing support. A huge thank you to Viv, Phil and the fabulous spaniel, Rolo for supporting us on the day. We’re proud to be able to offer dedicated hearing care here in Shifnal and look forward to continuing to support local residents."

Hearing Dog Rolo at the launch of Specsavers Shifnal Hearing

The event also formed part of the store’s wider commitment to building strong community links. As a sister store to the established Telford and Newport sites, the Shifnal team is keen to ensure both eye and hearing care services are accessible close to home.

Specsavers Shifnal officially opened its doors at the end of February, offering adult and children’s eye examinations and contact lens services alongside audiology. The store includes three dedicated testing rooms and is equipped with the latest technology including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, offering advanced 3D eye scanning to support the early detection and monitoring of a range of eye conditions.

Ophthalmic director at Specsavers Shifnal, Jasdeep Dhillon, says: "We’re looking forward to welcoming the community into our new Shifnal store over the coming weeks and months. Our focus is on delivering high-quality care in a welcoming environment, while working closely with other local healthcare providers to ensure customers receive the support they need."