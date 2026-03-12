Air force history takes centre stage at Probus Club of Ludlow

Paul divided his analysis into six eras. He chose Air Chiefs from the 34 who’ve held those positions to date, illustrating the change in their styles and effectiveness.

Formative Years (1918 -1939)

There was a need to secure the RAF’s following WW1 and economic austerity.WW2 (1939 – 1945) inter-service rivalries for budgets plus political interference. Two successive Air Chiefs need pragmatism and ‘needed to achieve’, Churchill ‘supporting’ air power. Success in defending the country requires an independent Air Force. At the height of WW2, 500 aircraft per week were being manufactured, with the war effort consuming 55% of GDP at its peak in 1943.

Early Cold War years (1945 -1960)

Sees the end of the British Empire, further austerity, and the beginning of nuclear deterrence. NATO is formed to face the Soviet threat, and a UK nuclear-armed bombing force replaces much of Britain’s former conventional forces. Ending of National Service in 1957 contributes to a smaller professional RAF. Jet planes replace piston-engined aircraft and the Air Chiefs oversee inter-Service co-operation with lessons learned from WW2.

Late Cold War (1960-1990)

The RAF’s role in defending Western Europe from Soviet attack. Polaris-armed submarines transfers responsibility of nuclear deterrence to the Royal Navy, and prompts the RAF to re-assess its role, as it assists in the wind-down of empire. The RAF is also instrumental in the1982 Falklands War. Economic constraints and force the merger of Bomber and Fighter Commands to form the new Strike Command.

Post-Cold War Conflicts (1990 – 2015)

The collapse of the Soviet Union brings more defence cuts - by virtue of the “peace dividend”, and Strategic Defence Reviews make spending as % of GDP. Air Chiefs from a Cold War structure into an agile expeditionary air force.

Modern Era (2015 – present)

The RAF is experiencing a shift in technology, including space and cyber capabilities. The UK’s strong defence industry is nurtured, and current Air Chiefs need to be transformational, ensuring personnel are suitably skilled and rewarded. Aircraft carrier groups operate in co-operation with Australia and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region, and the new UK Space Command is formed.

By Paul Hayward

