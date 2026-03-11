Wolves Foundation: Molineux Memories brings music, fun and Wolves stars together

The North Bank Bar was the scene of smiles, conversation and even a spot of dancing at the event which marked the end of a funding cycle for the group for people with dementia and their carers.

Wolves Foundation ambassador Suzi Perry attended the celebration event.

Over the last year, thanks to funding from the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, a Players’ Project Pilot has seen Molineux Memories not just hold its regular sessions at the stadium but also branch out into the local community.

Staff have visited several care homes to deliver sessions for residents who are unable to travel due to health or mobility issues, and a specific group has been held for carers only, offering them some respite and the opportunity to share experiences.

Wolves legends Geoff Palmer and Steve Daley joined Suzi and musical entertainer Carl McGregor.

The celebration event featured entertainment from a number of musicians including Carl McGregor, Jenae Mills and Popstars finalist Hayley Evetts, with Wolves legends Steve Daley and Geoff Palmer, and top broadcaster and Wolves Foundation ambassador Suzi Perry also enjoying the show!

“Molineux Memories is such an important project that we deliver for the community, and this funding from the Players’ Project Pilot has helped us increase the provision over the last year,” says Jade Sutton, Health Improvement Manager with Wolves Foundation.