Telford breakfast club for over-50s moves to new venue

The Men's Breakfast Club is provided by local independent charity, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. It performs an important social purpose by bringing together older men for a cooked breakfast followed by good-humoured conversation and the opportunity to take part in a general knowledge quiz. The meal is provided at a discounted price and there’s the chance to meet friends, make new ones, and discuss a range of topics to help create a sense of belonging.

Claire Fishlock, Senior Service Development Officer at the charity, explains: “We are very grateful to Mark and his team at The Fallow Field who always provide our members with a warm welcome and delicious food. My aim is to make it a personal experience for everyone that comes along.”

Continued Claire: “Whilst there are many sporting groups for younger men - and a huge variety of social opportunities for ladies of all ages - there’s a shortage of places where older men are free to share their life experiences in a safe and comfortable setting. At the Breakfast Club conversations such as bereavement, medical ailments, loneliness or the transition from work into retirement can all be discussed openly and without fear of judgement.”

A breakfast club for gentlemen aged 50 and over has moved to The Fallow Field Pub & Restaurant in Hadley.

One of the regular attendees is Barry. He says: “We’ve found that sitting down together over breakfast helps build connections and provides a comfortable space for us to open up and talk. This new venue is a great place for us to meet, and we laugh and cry together at the same time. The Breakfast Club has taught me to always look forwards in life, not backwards.”

Another gentleman, Bernie started coming to The Breakfast Club a few months ago. He added: “The Breakfast Club has a genuine positive impact on the mental wellbeing of all those who attend. The food is great value, and I really enjoy the companionship and entertainment.”

Mark Hill, General Manager of The Fallow Field, said: “We want to be more than simply a pub and restaurant. Our partnership with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is a great example of that. It shows the difference a friendly greeting can make - especially to those who come here on their own – and we really enjoy making a difference to the local community.”

If you would like to join the Men’s Breakfast Club, please call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk.

If you are going along on your own, it is a good idea to let Claire know so that she can welcome you when you arrive. If you would like her to, Claire can help you to settle in and introduce you to other men during your first visit.