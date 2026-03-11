Step right up! Cirquoise circus returns to Albrighton this Easter

Running from March 28 to April 12, with shows daily, this year’s production features brand new acts, dazzling costumes, fabulous live music, and all the wonder of the Big Top, now fully climate controlled for comfort.

Cirquoise is a tenth generation, family-run circus known for high-quality, detail rich productions that remain accessible to everyone. This year’s show combines thrilling aerial artistry, dynamic ensemble performances, live stunts and laugh-out-loud comedy, featuring a spectacular line-up of world class performers.

Audiences can look forward to the elegance of Duo Amethyst, the spellbinding grace of Amaya Amber, Hanna on the Star, and Salvatore on the Aerial Chains; the showstopping energy of Alex on the Trampoline; the captivating charisma of The Ring Mistress Angel; and comic fun from Clown Bugsy. Completing the line-up are the incredible Pablo & José, an awe-inspiring juggling duo whose skill and timing never fail to amaze.

Experience a magical Big Top experience as Cirquoise returns to Albrighton Garden Centre

In true circus tradition, everything you see is real and live, no screens, no pre-recorded illusions, just pure, heart stopping entertainment beneath the Big Top.

To see what audiences think, visit the official Cirquoise Facebook or Instagram pages (@officialcirquoise) to read glowing reviews from guests who’ve experienced the show’s magic first-hand.

Join us under the Big Top this spring at Cirquoise, Albrighton Garden Centre, WV7 3EE, for an unforgettable Easter experience of fun, laughter, and wonder guaranteed for the whole family.

Libby Stubbs, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “Easter at Cirquoise is all about bringing families together for an hour of pure joy. Every year, the circus team push themselves to create something even more magical, more exciting, and more memorable for every family.”

To book for this exciting Easter circus event and make sure you don’t miss out, please visit britishgardencentres.com/events/cirquoise-albrighton/