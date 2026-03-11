Shrewsbury boxing club aims to pack a punch for local Parkinson's communities

Brightstar Boxing Foundation has launched a new non-contact boxing programme for people living with Parkinson's and other neurological conditions across Shropshire.

Based in Shrewsbury, the boxing gym offers a creative way for people living with the condition to try boxing in a safe and friendly environment.

Supported by funding from Parkinson's UK, the new sessions are designed as a community hub for anyone with a connection to Parkinson's to get involved in boxing, regardless of age, ability or experience level.

Boxing for Parkinson’s is a specialist non-contact boxing programme which teaches boxing techniques for people living with long term health conditions, including Parkinson’s.

Non-contact boxing focuses on improving a participants balance, core strength and coordination, using boxing pads and punchbags while standing or seated.

Non-contact boxing offers many benefits for people who want to be active with a long term health condition.

Experienced instructors and volunteers oversee the sessions and can offer support and guidance for every participant. All ages and abilities are welcome to take part and the emphasis is on being active in a fun and social way.

Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water. Relatives and carers are also welcome to attend or join in with the sessions.

Spaces are limited, so it is essential for participants to register if they would like to take part in the sessions.

Iain Howard, Boxing instructor at Brightstar Boxing, said: “Brightstar are delighted to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK to bring this new Boxing for Parkinson’s session to West Shropshire.

“As a community organisation, we have seen the direct positive impact that boxing can have on both physical and mental health, so being able to offer this specifically to the Parkinson’s community is incredibly exciting.

“The sessions will provide a fun, friendly, and supportive way to get a little fitter, build confidence, and feel good.”

When: weekly every Tuesday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Where: Brightstar Boxing, Unit 8, Civic Trade Park, Vanguard Way, Shrewsbury, SY1 3TH