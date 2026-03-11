New live dinosaur production Inside the T Rex comes to Birmingham

Inside the T Rex is a 90-minute live interactive experience designed for curious families and children aged 6+. Combining documentary-level Jurassic science with large-scale staging, the production explores how the Tyrannosaurus rex is built for survival.

At the centre of the experience is a full-scale, scientifically recreated T. rex specially built to journey beneath the skin to really understand what built this predator. Presented in a dramatic theatrical setting. Through expert-led demonstrations and interactive science experiments, audiences discover how this apex predator moved, hunted and functioned.

From bite force and bone structure to balance, muscle mechanics and evolutionary adaptation, the show reveals how the T Rex body worked and why it dominated the planet for millions of years. To get hands on with its teeth and test its stomach contents to explore what it ate.

Inside the T rex

The production is carefully designed to be educational, age appropriate and immersive without being frightening. There are no horror elements or graphic content instead, families explore biology and evolution in a structured, engaging environment.

The team behind the production includes experienced presenters who have featured on major broadcasters including the BBC and Discovery Channel. With a background in delivering live anatomical and science events across the UK, the creators specialise in making complex scientific ideas accessible for younger audiences.

Throughout the 90-minute experience, families take part in hands-on demonstrations designed to encourage questioning and discovery. The aim is not simply to entertain, but to inspire future scientists.

Inside the T Rex takes place at the Village Hotel, Solihull and opens on Monday, May 25 and runs for five days during half term. There are four shows daily at 9am, 12pm, 3pm & 6pm. Tickets are limited and priced at £15 for children and £19 for adults. For dates and tickets, visit: insidethetrex.co.uk