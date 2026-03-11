Guitar fire and blues soul in Much Wenlock - review

Triple-nominated in the 2025 UK Blues Federation Awards, guitarist Alex Voysey showed exactly why he is fast becoming one of the most talked-about blues artists in the country. From the opening notes it was clear the audience was in the hands of a guitarist of rare ability: nimble-fingered, dexterous and imaginative, Voysey used his instrument as a voice, communicating emotion as easily as virtuosity.

The Alex Voysey Blues Band performing at The Edge Arts Centre on Saturday. Photo: Tom Foxall

Backed by a superb band – Paul Arthurs on drums, Ben Hands on six-string bass and Andy Allpass on keyboards – the group radiated the joy of playing together. There were plenty of laughs and smiles on stage as the musicians stretched songs into extended, free-flowing jams, sometimes seeming almost lost in the moment as they explored unplanned musical paths. A playful call-and-response between guitar and bass drew applause from the crowd, while one adventurous number slipped into an unusual 11/8 time signature without losing its groove. Whether delivering fiery blues-rock or more soulful passages, Voysey balanced blistering solos with taste and restraint.

Alex Voysey performing at The Edge Arts Centre on Saturday. Photo: Tom Foxall

The setlist paid tribute to blues giants including Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B. B. King, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, yet the band’s own material stood comfortably alongside these classics, showing both craft and personality. By the time the final notes rang out, the audience had witnessed a passionate, playful and powerful celebration of modern blues music.

The Alex Voysey Blues Band performing at The Edge Arts Centre on Saturday. Photo: Tom Foxall

By Peter Neale