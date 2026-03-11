Charity launch will help ensure 'A Better Tomorrow' for those in need

A Better Tomorrow Charity officially launched this month to bolster the work carried out by the A Better Tomorrow CIC peer-led team in Telford.

The CIC has supported more than 3,700 individuals over the past 12 years, through a variety of initiatives including safe housing for those experiencing domestic abuse, mental health housing, drug and alcohol recovery programmes, and early intervention schemes for those at risk of homelessness.

Through charity fundraising, the team is now aiming to extend its range of one-to-one and group sessions which help support recovery and rehabilitation; launch health education programmes focused on addiction and mental health; and provide training to help develop skills and create employment opportunities for those in recovery.

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and ABT Founder Paul Gallagher take a look at the new unveiled plaque.

CEO Scott Morgan said: “It’s incredibly important to not only provide support for those individuals who are currently going through recovery, but also to ensure enough provision is in place both beforehand and afterwards too. That’s why we want to extend our work around early intervention – including working with employers to help them identify and support staff where needed – and to help prepare those who want to take a step back into the world of work with the skills and assistance they need to do so successfully.

“The charity’s work will focus on ensuring ABT can be there for every step of the journey, encouraging people to seek help at the earliest opportunity, providing dedicated programmes for them during the time they need it most, and then working with them to help build the foundations so vital to long-term recovery.

Scott Morgan (CEO) and Martin Cantrill (COO) at the ABT launch event

“We are also committed to raising greater awareness in the wider community of the challenges which can be faced – and how these impact society, businesses, and families as well as the individual themselves. It’s vital that these issues are understood, recognised and everything possible is done to support those affected.”

An event, held at Park Lane Community Centre in the Woodside area of Telford, saw members of the team and local councillor Kelly Middleton highlight the importance of ABT’s work, and Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner officially launch the charity and unveil its new signage. Guests also heard powerful testimonials from clients who have benefited from ABT’s programmes.

Visit abtgroup.org.uk/charity to find out more about ABT.