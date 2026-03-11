Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge returns to raise funds for local charities

It’s been a popular meeting point and fundraiser for the biking community over the generations and has raised in excess of £190,000 over the more than 30 years it has existed and although the bikes have changed dramatically – they were nowhere near as sophisticated, way back when, and of course, no e-bikes – but the motivation, community, the fun and the challenge remain as fresh as ever.

It’s a great event that takes intrepid cyclists 22 miles through the beautiful, but hilly, foothills of the Berwyn Mountains. Borderland Rotary Club, who started the event in 1993 have supported Air Ambulance and many other local charities over the years and it looks like this will continue long into the future.

The Borderland Challenge gets under way

Jonathan Jones, who has organised the event for around 30 years, takes up the story: “In 1993, when I was still a young man, the recently formed Borderland Rotary Club thought it would be a good idea to have a fundraising fun-ride, and it fell upon my good self to organise the event. As it took shape, Brian Gray, a founder member of the club suggested that his company, Dairi-Pak should sponsor the event and pay all costs so that all the money raised could go to good causes and charities. Well, although we sadly lost Brian in around 2010, the model remains much the same today as Brian’s son, Tim Gray has continued to support the event and still takes part in the challenge. Although Borderland Rotary still organise and marshal the event, we are looking for people to get involved and help – there’s always something to do so, if you’re interested, get in touch”.

Keen to get going

The Borderland has more recently welcomed another sponsor in Mule Cycles of Oswestry and the owner, James Davies brings the event well and truly up to date as he has direct experience, both as a proprietor of a bike sales and service company and as a keen cyclist. James said: “I’ve been riding in the Borderland for what seems like forever, and it just felt natural to become a sponsor some years ago. I just love this ride as it’s over virgin land and is suitable for most mountain bikers whether they’re on a standard mountain bike, a gravel bike or, as is quite common these days, on a mountain e-bike. The uphills are quite steep, but the downhills are not very technical and although 22 miles doesn’t sound much, you know you’ve done it at the end. The great thing is the comradery and the beautiful views with a wonderful new vista at every turn. Just stop putting it off and register today, you won’t regret it!”

Sponsor Tim Gray at the start last year

Tim Gray, the great sponsor, friend and champion of the Borderland said: “I rode in the event in the early years but then business and family got in the way – in a good way – but for the last few years I have become much more involved with the planning process and am really enjoying it and I hope my father Brian is looking down with pride – its been going for more than thirty years - I’d call that a bit of a success”.

To enter, go to borderland-mtb-challenge.org and try to get some sponsorship as it’ll help keep Air Ambulances flying.