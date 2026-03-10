German power metal titans Primal Fear set for Wolverhampton show

The Wolverhampton concert will feature special guest Ronnie Romero, widely recognised for his work with Rainbow, Lords of Black, and the Michael Schenker Group. Primal Fear will headline the night as they continue touring Europe with their signature blend of melodic power metal and thunderous riffs.

Founded in 1997 by vocalist Ralf Scheepers and bassist Mat Sinner, Primal Fear have become one of Europe’s most respected power metal acts, renowned for their soaring vocals, twin-guitar attack and relentless live performances.

Fans can expect a set packed with classic tracks and material from the band’s recent releases as the tour continues across the continent throughout 2026.

Get your tickets at: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-primal-fear