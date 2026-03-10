98 affordable home development in Shrewsbury completed providing much-needed housing for the local community.

The homes are fitted with solar panels, while grassed areas, a children’s play park and communal spaces complement the development.

Catering for specific needs, a portion of the housing has been adapted for tenants, with walk-in showers and accessible baths to meet individual requirements.

Residents began moving in December 2025, with handovers continuing through to March 2026.

The Battlefields development in Shrewsbury

Tom Broadway, West Midlands MD at Morro Partnerships, said: "These homes are energy-efficient, high-quality and provide real social value to the community. Using innovative timber frame methods has allowed us to deliver precision-built homes faster and more sustainably. Creating safe, welcoming spaces for families demonstrates our commitment to being better tomorrow makers.

“We are delighted to have completed this development in the heart of Shrewsbury, and seeing residents already moving in is incredibly rewarding for our team."

Morro Partnerships worked closely with Wrekin Housing Group and Shropshire Council to deliver the scheme, ensuring the homes met a range of local needs and provided lasting benefit to the community.

Construction included consideration for wildlife and the environment, with bird and bat boxes and an acoustic fence installed.

Demonstrating its commitment to social value, Morro supported local organisations by donating materials to schools, assisting Shropshire Fire Brigade initiatives and engaging apprentices and local talent. This included five new apprentices and two trade apprentices from Shrewsbury College, 29 work experience placements (exceeding the target of 15, with two of these leading to apprenticeships on the same site), and two local hires within a 30-mile radius.

The development has been supported with a £6.2 million grant from Homes England. It has received multiple accolades, and was visited by Julia Buckley, MP for Shropshire in October last year.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing, said: We welcome the completion of these new affordable homes in Shrewsbury. This development delivers highquality, sustainable housing that supports our residents and strengthens the local community. It’s a great example of partners working together to meet Shropshire’s housing needs.”

Simon Thompson, director of development at Housing Plus Group said: “Everything we do is driven by our mission to create places people are proud to call home. Having the first Housing Plus Group customers already moved in, and hearing such positive feedback from them, is incredibly rewarding. These homes will support families and individuals for years to come, and it’s wonderful to see the community beginning to take shape.”

Morro Partnerships, a leading Midlands partnerships developer and land specialist, managed the project from land acquisition and planning through to construction and handover.