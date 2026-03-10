Classical Kate Bush to perform with 50-piece orchestra in Midlands

Described by Classic Rock magazine as “utterly, surreally brilliant”, Cloudbusting – The Music of Kate Bush have confirmed a brand new run of live shows, which includes a Midlands date at Birmingham Town Hall on June 26.

In an ambitious return to the stage, the band will bring their ‘Classical Kate Bush’ live experience to some of the nation’s most prestigious concert halls next year, accompanied by the magnificent West London Sinfonia.

Classical Kate Bush live. Picture: Ed Datsun

Formed in 2012 and having performed more than 500 live shows across the globe, this new 2027 UK tour represents the pinnacle of Cloudbusting’s 15 year-long journey - the longest-running and most acclaimed homage to Kate Bush - transforming her extraordinary experimental pop catalogue into a grand orchestral spectacle. Featuring bespoke arrangements by BAFTA & Ivor Novello award-winning composer Rob Lane, Classical Kate Bush marries the raw energy of a live rock band with the soaring thrill of a world-class fifty-piece symphony orchestra.

As lead vocalist Mandy Watson says, "There is something uniquely spiritual about hearing these songs performed with a full orchestra. After such a phenomenal reaction to our previous performances there was no question about it - we absolutely had to do it again, to share this magic with even more people in 2027.”

Classical Kate Bush

Under the baton of conductor Philip Hesketh and leader of the orchestra Iwona Boesche, the show’s set-list will span Kate’s entire career — from the ethereal heights of The Kick Inside to the conceptual mastery of The Ninth Wave and beyond. Audiences can expect many "wow" moments as hits like ‘Cloudbusting’, ‘Hounds of Love’ and ‘Running Up That Hill’ are reimagined live with the orchestral depth they have always deserved.

Mandy adds: "Performing Kate’s music is always an emotional journey, but to do so with a 50-piece orchestra is simply surreal. Many of her songs have such an inherent cinematic quality — they were always meant to be this 'big'. Having that wall of sound behind me doesn't just change the scale; it allows us to explore the emotional core and 'unheard dialects' of her work in a way that feels like a homecoming. I want every fan to leave feeling like they’ve experienced the absolute depth of her genius."

Mandy Watson

Significantly, Cloudbusting have often performed Kate’s music alongside her original collaborators, a distinction and honour that speaks to the band’s unmatched authenticity. They have been deeply honoured to share the stage with legendary drummer Preston Heyman (Tour of Life, Never For Ever, The Dreaming) and Kate’s iconic dance partner and co-choreographer, Stewart Avon Arnold, both of whom brought an indescribable energy to their live shows. Most poignantly, the band shared a long-standing professional bond with the late Del Palmer, Kate’s long-time bassist and sound engineer, who played live with the band many times. As the only tribute band to have performed with the man who originally helped shape Kate’s studio sound, Cloudbusting carry this privilege with them in every performance as they continue to celebrate their collective legacy.

Tickets are on-sale now here for Classical Kate Bush’s summer 2027 live show in Birmingham, whilst fans can also check out classicalkatebush.com for further information.