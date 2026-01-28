Food experts set to share wisdom at Harper Adams University experience day

Dermott Slade, who has worked at London’s Dorchester Hotel, at a two-star Michelin Experience in Berkshire, and who was named National Welsh Chef of the Year will be sharing the secrets behind the perfect steak at the University’s Food Science Experience Day on February, 5.

While he’s cooked for stars and royalty, at the Experience Day Dermott – who is now ABP’s Head of Culinary Innovation - will be sharing his tips with future students at Harper Adams University – alongside industry experts and the University’s academic team.

Senior Lecturer in the Harper Food Innovation Department, Rachel Hilton, said: “This promises to both be great fun and to open the eyes of those who take part to some of the great jobs which are out there in the sector.

“Our graduates have gone on to key roles in the food industry – helping to develop key products for major companies like Cadbury’s, Mr Kipling and our industry partner for this event, ABP – who we work closely with not only on our undergraduate degree but also on our Food Industry Technical Professional Degree Apprenticeship.

“Working with industry partners like this means our students can hear directly from real food professionals working in the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – and see exactly what their work involves.”

Students in the Harper Adams University Food Academy kitchens

The day will take place in the University’s industry-standard Food Academy.

Participants will get the chance to use its labs to undertake colour and texture analysis of food – as well as explore with its academics why packaging and labelling matters, using gloves and glasses which simulate reduced dexterity and eyesight to give them a deeper understanding of its role.

Student Recruitment and Engagement Officer Sophia Hall added: “As part of the day, there’ll also be the chance to watch a professional demonstration from ABP trainee Master Butcher Scott Hale – and a burger cooking masterclass, followed by a lunch of delicious burgers – once again, thanks to ABP.

“This event is open to anyone 15 or over who is considering their career options and who wants to get a taste for what it’s like studying Food Science and Innovation at Harper Adams University – it’s already proving popular with the schools and colleges we work with and with potential undergraduates and promises to be a fantastic day!”

For more information and to sign up, visit: harper.ac.uk/foodexpfeb