Bridgnorth bells silent for restoration thanks to church member’s generous legacy

You will have probably been wondering why the bells weren’t rung for a period over the latter part of last year and this is to forewarn you of the reason that they won’t be rung between January through to March. We are pleased to share that these treasured bells are being restored, ensuring their voices will continue to be heard for many years to come.

This important restoration project has been made possible entirely through a generous legacy left by a much loved church member Derek Crockson who loved the church very much. Such a gift is far more than financial support; it is a lasting expression of faith, commitment, and love for this place of worship. Through this legacy, we are able to care for one of the most recognisable and cherished features of our church.

Over time, the bells and their supporting mechanisms have been affected by age and regular use. Specialist craftsmen will now carry out careful conservation and repair work, preserving the historic character of the bells while ensuring they can be rung safely and confidently in the future.

This legacy links past, present, and future in a powerful way. Each time the restored bells ring out across Bridgnorth, they will serve as a living reminder of generosity, stewardship, and the enduring life of our church.

We give heartfelt thanks for this remarkable gift and look forward to the day when the renewed sound of our bells once again fills the air.