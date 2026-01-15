Small rituals, big questions: Artist invites quiet reflection at Shrewsbury studios

In this contemplative exhibition, Julia Rogers explores the familiar actions we perform through ritual, superstition, and repetition - and asks why we do them.

The works on display evolved from a lifelong habit of picking up so-called “lucky pennies.” From this modest, almost instinctive gesture, Rogers unfolds a poetic and conceptually rich body of work that questions how meaning is constructed, inherited, and quietly reinforced over time. Through subtle shifts and careful re-framing, the exhibition gently introduces ideas before turning them on their head, creating space for new conversations and interpretations.

Artist Julia Rogers

The artist has recently relocated to Shropshire and is known for the diversity of her practice including installation, sculpture, found objects, drawing, painting and stitch. She is concerned with responding to moments of observation, insights and visual experiences, which she appropriates and develops into highly considered physical artworks.

Studying in Cardiff and Birmingham in the early 90’s she dedicated time to her practice and teaching. Recently relocating to Shrewsbury this is the first time Julia has shown her work locally.

Artwork: Special Virtue

Rogers has described her ideal exhibition environment as “a quiet, comfortable space, somewhere one can drift into thought and roll an idea around without pressure.” Swan Hill Studios provides precisely this setting: a calm, welcoming place where artists, creatives, and audiences gather to share, support, and engage with new work.

What If… a Construct is a visually restrained yet intellectually resonant exhibition, rewarding slow looking and open-minded reflection. Visitors are encouraged to take a small detour from the everyday, spend time with the work, and enjoy the calm of Swan Hill Studios.

The exhibition opens with a private view on Thursday, January 22, 5–8pm, and continues daily from 10am–3pm until February 2. The artist will be present throughout the week.