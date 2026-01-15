Ludlow care home 'delighted' to appoint new home manager

Selina's career at Churchill House spans an impressive 15 years, during which she has progressed through several key roles. After graduating with a first-class degree in mental health nursing from Staffordshire University, Churchill House became her first employer as a newly qualified nurse. Over the years, Selina has advanced from senior nurse to assistant manager, before taking on the interim management role earlier this year.

Interestingly, Selina's career began as a care home manager before she made the decision to retrain as a mental health nurse – a choice that has brought her full circle to this current leadership role.

Selina Broome, Churchill House Care Home's new home manager

Selina Broome, Churchill House Care Home manager said: "I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the job as manager at Churchill House. Having worked here for many years, I know what a kind, caring and welcoming home it is.

“I am extremely lucky to work alongside the most dedicated and professional caring team who always go above and beyond for the residents, and I feel privileged to lead them."

Churchill House Care Home in Ludlow

Now overseeing 70 members of staff caring for 62 residents, Selina has ambitious plans for Churchill House. She is particularly keen to strengthen community links, welcoming more visitors including dementia charities, local primary schools, and church groups into the home, helping residents to stay connected with life in Ludlow and the surrounding area.

Working alongside the home's dedicated activities team, she also aims to introduce greater variety and options for residents.

Selina's management style reflects the home's warm ethos. She added: "I love the residents, the families, and how supportive the whole team is at Churchill House. I make it a priority to get to know all family members, and my door is always open."

Away from work, Selina shares her home with an impressive menagerie: five dachshunds, two springer spaniels, two horses, 25 chickens and a cat. The dachshunds have become very popular – if somewhat chaotic – visitors to Churchill House, bringing joy and laughter to residents during their visits.

Churchill House, situated in a quiet residential area of the market town of Ludlow, provides residential, respite, dementia, 24-hour nursing and palliative care for up to 62 people. The home is known for its unique atmosphere – relaxed, friendly, and genuinely welcoming.