Historic railbus project to support environmentally sustainable Llangollen to Berwyn Shuttle

The project, which is due to begin in February 2026, will involve Railbus 79962 arriving on loan from the Vintage Carriages Trust, one of the UK’s leading accredited railway museums. Built in 1958 and one of only four surviving examples of its type in the world, the Railbus represents a rare and innovative chapter in Britain’s railway history.

Lightweight, economical and seating around 56 passengers, the Railbus was designed specifically for flexible operation on quieter routes. Its low weight, efficient operation and ability to run frequent short services make it particularly well suited to modern, sustainable transport challenges.

A key potential outcome of the project is the development of a Llangollen to Berwyn Shuttle. There is strong and growing interest from the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in developing regular shuttle services to Berwyn, with the specific aim of reducing traffic congestion and parking pressure at Horseshoe Falls during busy periods. By providing an attractive alternative to car travel, the shuttle would help protect this sensitive landscape while making the wider Dee Valley more accessible to residents and visitors alike.

Railbus 79962 which is heading to Llangollen.

Above all, the Railbus offers a more environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional train formations. Its ability to operate frequent, efficient services with lower fuel use makes it ideally suited to supporting responsible tourism and sustainable access to the Dee Valley.

Tim Pulford, Engineering Manager at Llangollen Railway, said: “This is a genuinely exciting and achievable project. A great deal of preparatory work has already been completed on Railbus 79962, including asbestos removal, floor repairs, heater overhaul and soundproofing. From an engineering perspective, this is a well-understood vehicle with clear solutions to the remaining challenges. Our volunteers have already inspected it and are confident it can be restored to a high standard.”

Ian Smith, Vice Chairman of the Vintage Carriages Trust, said, “The Vintage Carriages Trust is delighted to be working with Llangollen and Corwen Railway on this project. Railbus 79962 is an important historic vehicle, and this partnership allows it to be used in a way that is both historically meaningful and environmentally responsible. Supporting sustainable access to landscapes like the Dee Valley is exactly the sort of role these vehicles can play today.”

As part of the partnership, the Vintage Carriages Trust will fund the overhaul of the Railbus and provide technical advice, operational guidance and, if required, driver training. Planning is already well advanced, with February 2026 identified for the arrival of the railbus. In addition to its environmental benefits, the project will create new volunteering, training and skills development opportunities in light traction operation, mechanical systems, and heritage restoration, supporting the railway’s long-term sustainability.

The Railbus project reflects Llangollen Railway’s commitment to practical, partnership-led solutions that protect the environment while widening access to the Dee Valley. Further updates will be shared as the project progresses.