Grant-funded water bottles help people going through cancer treatment at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The grant funding followed an application from Lingen Davies Cancer Support and will help patients to stay hydrated and make their treatment journey a little bit easier.

Staying hydrated is crucial during radiotherapy, particularly if patients are receiving treatment to the pelvis, as it can improve the accuracy of treatment and help minimise the severity of some side effects. Before starting radiotherapy, people are asked to follow a special diet and to drink plenty of water before each treatment.

The reusable water bottles support patients to drink the correct amount of fluid for their treatment and monitor their intake, as well as reducing single-use plastic cups and bottles.

From left to right: Sophie Crockford, Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and Sarah Egerton, Neighbourhoods Team Leader at Housing Plus Group.

Sophie Crockford, Trusts and Foundations Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support, said: “We are delighted to have received funding from Housing Plus Group to provide water bottles for those undergoing radiotherapy treatment. By working closely with NHS staff and patients, we know that something as simple as staying hydrated can help make individual's cancer treatment journey a little easier. We are proud to offer the water bottles and so grateful to Housing Plus Group for their generous support."

Housing Plus Group is also one of 11 organisations who sponsored Telford MP Shaun Davies’ annual Christmas card for 2025. It was supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Support’s £5 million Sunflower Appeal to grow cancer care across the region. The appeal will fund a brand-new cancer centre at Princess Royal Hospital, doubling chemotherapy capacity and bringing vital treatment closer to home for Telford patients.

Kevin Davies, Head of Neighbourhoods at Housing Plus Group, said: “We are delighted that we can support such a fantastic scheme, which not only improves the patient experience but also increases sustainability.

“We were also really pleased to be one of the sponsors of Shaun Davies’ Christmas Card and hope it helped to spread the word and encourage donations to the Sunflower Appeal this Christmas.”

Housing Plus Group is a registered social landlord that provides 34,000 homes for social and affordable rent, as well as a range of care services, across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Its My Community Fund is delivered in partnership with Jewson and Efficiency East Midlands Limited (EEM) and supports grass-roots organisations in Staffordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. Local charities and voluntary groups can apply for grants online at: housingplusgroup.co.uk/contact/my-community-fund/

You can also find out more about Lingen Davies Cancer Support’s Sunflower Appeal and how to support the campaign by visiting: lingendavies.co.uk/sunflower-appeal