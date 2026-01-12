From curios to collectables at Wellington Collectors' Fair & Table Top Sale

Hello everyone – and a Happy New Year to all our customers.

Our next event at the Belmont Hall will take place on Saturday, January 17. The weather forecast is looking good so why not pop along and browse our vast selection of bargains including coins and banknotes, vintage jewellery, militaria, small antiques, toys, games, badges, medals, mineral specimens, all kinds of collectables, bric-a-brac and much, much more.

Do you have any coins or banknotes you would like identified and/or valued? If so, bring them along and our resident coin dealer (that’s me by the way) will be more than happy to have a look at them for you.

Busy, as usual....

Entry to the event is free of charge and there is ample free parking in the car park adjacent to the hall.

We look forward to seeing you there.