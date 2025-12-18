Newport students host festive afternoon tea

Year 7 pupils hosted a Christmas afternoon tea to celebrate their hard work this term - and demonstrate what they had learned in their design and technology food lessons.

They prepared a selection of homemade scones, cakes and biscuits to showcase their new-found skills, and welcomed family members and special guests for an afternoon of celebration.

School principal Caroline Bedford said: “The afternoon featured a lively Christmas quiz that ended in a tense tie-break, festive music, cracker pulling and a beautifully decorated room that set the perfect seasonal tone.

“It was wonderful to see families joining the students on the day and we were delighted to welcome guests from the Learning Community Trust central team – Alexandra Owen and Adele Robinson, and governor Stuart Scollay.

“We were joined by Year 6 students from Lilleshall, Tibberton and St Lawrence primary schools too who all helped make the celebration even more special.”

Mrs Bedford thanked the Year 7 students for organising the event and the guests who attended.

“It was wonderful to see what the students created and to watch them confidently showcase their talents. Our Year 7s have settled in so well, and it’s fantastic to see them growing in confidence and taking such pride in their work.

“The afternoon was a brilliant way to kick off the festive season as we head towards the end of term and the Christmas holidays, and we’re already looking forward to our Easter afternoon tea with the next food rotation classes.”

